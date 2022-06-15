At Bears first mandatory mini camp, pass rusher Robert Quinn was absent, but others talk about the work ethic needs to win this season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn was a no-show to the first day of the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, after the team's all-time single season sack leader missed the entire voluntary offseason program.

"We're not talking about that as an organization. Obviously we'd hoped he be here. He's not. [General manager Ryan Poles] and his staff are going to work through that. I really don't have any comment other than that," head coach Matt Eberflus said.

Meantime, offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who has been in the mix to be the starting right guard, went down with what looked like a potentially serious injury. He had to be carted off the practice field.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, rookie Braxton Jones continued to work as the #1 left tackle with Larry Borom at right tackle. Teven Jenkins was again working with the second unit.

Eberflus said "all combinations are open" when it comes to the offensive line.

Also rookie corner Kyler Gordon was here but not participating in practice.

Finally, Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney plan to keep working on their chemistry together after minicamp and before training camp.

While in camp, they've been competitive with who leaves the facility later.

"There was one day we were playing around. We were literally just sitting in the weight room just laying down, just having that competition over who's going to stay the longest," Fields said.

"We were just lifting. He was like, yeah, you can leave now. We're done working out. I'm not leaving. You're leaving," Mooney said.

Apparently one day recently they both went back and forth for a while before it eventually ended in a tie.

"That type of work ethic, that type of mindset, it's definitely going to pay off for sure," Mooney said.

Fields echoed that sentiment, saying Mooney's work ethic makes him want to work harder. He says they want more guys to see that, see how much effort they're putting it, and hopes that it's contagious for the whole team.