Watch CBS News
Local News

Ashley Furniture recalls power couch, loveseat and recliner due to fire hazard

/ CBS Chicago

Ashley Furniture recalls power couch, loveseat and recliner due to fire hazard
Ashley Furniture recalls power couch, loveseat and recliner due to fire hazard 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District wants to raise awareness about a furniture recall after responding to a couch fire earlier this week. 

Ashley Furniture has issued a recall for its "party time" power reclining sofa, loveseat and recliner. 

Its cupholder can overheat, causing a fire. 

Anyone with any of these products is asked to unplug it immediately. 

First published on July 23, 2023 / 10:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.