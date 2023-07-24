Ashley Furniture recalls power couch, loveseat and recliner due to fire hazard

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District wants to raise awareness about a furniture recall after responding to a couch fire earlier this week.

Ashley Furniture has issued a recall for its "party time" power reclining sofa, loveseat and recliner.

Its cupholder can overheat, causing a fire.

Anyone with any of these products is asked to unplug it immediately.