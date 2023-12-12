Watch CBS News
Lawsuit filed in Chicago claims Ashley Furniture couch caused severe burns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago law firm announced a lawsuit against Ashley Furniture for severe burns caused in a couch fire.

One of those fires happened in Round Lake Beach.

Also, a man in St. Louis said he was burned in a fire that started with a faulty LED battery in a recliner sold by Ashley Furniture and Affordable Furniture STL.

The fire happened in May in Jeffrey Jones' St. Louis apartment. Over 20% of his body was burned.

Ashley Furniture responded to Jones' lawsuit saying the lawsuit filed Monday was the first notice it received of the fire claiming Jones never reached out before then.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 5:25 PM CST

