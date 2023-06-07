4 women hurt in crash with semi in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Paramedics rushed four women to the hospital after their car slammed into a semi truck early Wednesday in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Police said, around 2:30 a.m., a car was speeding north on Pulaski when it ran a red light at 79th Street, and hit a truck in the intersection.

Four women in the car had to be rescued, and were taken to the hospital. Three women were taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, and the fourth was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The truck driver refused treatment at the scene.