Art on theMART returns with 2022 programing

Art on TheMART returns this weekend with 2022 programming

CHICAGO (CBS) – A large crowd and projections on the river-façade mean one thing. "Art on theMART" is back.

Saturday is the premiere of 2022 programming featuring a spotlight on climate change.

Projections start at 8:30 p.m. along the Chicago Riverwalk, between Wells and Franklin.

You can view projections from 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every night through June 29.

If you can't make it in person, you can view the show from home by visiting Art on theMART's Facebook page.