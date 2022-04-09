Art on theMART returns with 2022 programing
CHICAGO (CBS) – A large crowd and projections on the river-façade mean one thing. "Art on theMART" is back.
Saturday is the premiere of 2022 programming featuring a spotlight on climate change.
Projections start at 8:30 p.m. along the Chicago Riverwalk, between Wells and Franklin.
You can view projections from 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every night through June 29.
If you can't make it in person, you can view the show from home by visiting Art on theMART's Facebook page.
