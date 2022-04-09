Watch CBS News

Art on theMART returns with 2022 programing

/ CBS Chicago

Art on TheMART returns this weekend with 2022 programming 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – A large crowd and projections on the river-façade mean one thing. "Art on theMART" is back.

Saturday is the premiere of 2022 programming featuring a spotlight on climate change.

Projections start at 8:30 p.m. along the Chicago Riverwalk, between Wells and Franklin.

You can view projections from 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every night through June 29.

If you can't make it in person, you can view the show from home by visiting Art on theMART's Facebook page. 

First published on April 9, 2022 / 12:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

