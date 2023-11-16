Watch CBS News
Art on THE MART debuting new holiday-themed showcase near Chicago River Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be plenty of colorful lights on the Chicago River as Art on THE MART gets into the colorful holiday spirit.

Its new showcase, "Season of Light," debuts Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The visuals were created by students from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and SAIC alum, Yorgo Alexopoulos.

More information about the showcase can be found on the Art on THE MART website

First published on November 16, 2023 / 8:24 AM CST

