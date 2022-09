Art on the Mart debuts new projection 'Love Letters' Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The newest installation for Art on the Mart debuts Thursday night.

This newest projection is called "Love Letters" and features a dance story of two people finding love in an urban Labyrinth.

It will be available every night at 8:30 p.m. between now and Nov. 16.