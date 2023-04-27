Art on the Mart to feature works of CPS high school seniors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday you'll be able to see the artwork for this spring's Art on the Mart program, and it features work from graduating Chicago high school seniors.

The student's art will be projected alongside Derrick Adams' exhibit called "Funtime Unicorn: Ruby Rides Through Four Seasons."

The artwork is collected as part of CPS's all-city visual arts program.

Seven seniors who submitted their work were picked for the façade of the mart based on things like craftsmanship and originality.

You can see the art starting Thursday at 8 p.m.