Art on the MART's glowing return to the Merchandise Mart starts Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's colorful and visually stunning outdoor art exhibit returns this weekend at Art on the MART.
It's unveiling the art programming for 2023 starting with artist Derrick Adams' projection creation Funtime Unicorn: Ruby Rides Through Four Seasons. It's described as a celebration of "Black joy, love and play."
The event starts Friday night at 8:30 and people can see it along the Chicago Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin Streets.
The art series began in 2018 as a series of photographs, works of art, and video projected on Chicago's Merchandise Mart. Last year, the artwork and images of Chicago artist Nick Cave were featured as one of the 13 installations.
Friday's Art on the MART dovetails with EXPO Chicago's 10th edition starting Thursday, April 13 through the 16th. Funtime Unicorn is part of a new public artwork at Navy Pier.
Visit Art on the MART's website for more information.
