Watch CBS News
Local News

Art on the MART's glowing return to the Merchandise Mart starts Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's colorful and visually stunning outdoor art exhibit returns this weekend at Art on the MART.

It's unveiling the art programming for 2023 starting with artist Derrick Adams' projection creation Funtime Unicorn: Ruby Rides Through Four Seasons. It's described as a celebration of "Black joy, love and play."

Derrick Adams and The Art MART.jpg
Art MART

The event starts Friday night at 8:30 and people can see it along the Chicago Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin Streets.

The art series began in 2018 as a series of photographs, works of art, and video projected on Chicago's Merchandise Mart. Last year, the artwork and images of Chicago artist Nick Cave were featured as one of the 13 installations. 

light-tunnel-flyer-2023.png
Derric Adams Studion/The Channel Design

Friday's Art on the MART dovetails with EXPO Chicago's 10th edition starting Thursday, April 13 through the 16th. Funtime Unicorn is part of a new public artwork at Navy Pier. 

funtime-unicorns-rockefeller-center-new-york-2022.jpg
Derrick Adams Studio/The Channel Design

Visit Art on the MART's website for more information. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 12:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.