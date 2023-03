Art and Market in Aurora returns Saturday

Art and Market in Aurora returns Saturday

Art and Market in Aurora returns Saturday

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- We're seeing signs of spring in downtown Aurora.

The Art and Market Aurora is back this morning.

You can buy everything from baked goods to candles and jewelry at Society 57 near Benton and River Street.

It's open now until 1 p.m.

If you can't make it today, a second market is scheduled for April 22.