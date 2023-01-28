Man upset with girlfriend sets fire to residence in Joliet, police say

JOLIET, Ill (CBS) – A man is in custody after starting a fire inside a residence in Joliet Friday evening.

Police said around 10:18 p.m., officers responded with the Joliet Fire Department to a residence, located in the 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue, for a report of a house fire.

Preliminary reports say 45-year-old Kevin Williams was in the home and had become upset with his 47 -year-old girlfriend.

Police say he retrieved gasoline from the garage and then entered the residence at which time it is believed that he intentionally ignited a fire inside an empty bedroom.

A 26-year-old woman along with three children – ages 4, 6, and 4 months - were also inside the residence at the time of the fire.

All safely evacuated the residence, and no injuries were reported.

Officers located Williams inside the garage of the home, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The fire was extinguished by the Joliet Fire Department