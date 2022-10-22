Arson charges filed against man found injured near scene of Libertyville fire

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in a house fire in north suburban Libertyville.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, firefighters and police rushed to a home at 592 E. Golf Rd., right off Milwaukee Ave. An explosion had been reported and the single-family home was on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the upper level of the house was left charred, police said.

No one was home at the time. But a 26-year-old man identified as Adrian S. Jonas was found nearby with injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Following an investigation, Jonas was released from the hospital and arrested by Libertyville police.

He is charged with arson, residential arson, violating an order of protection, and resisting a peace officer.

Police did not offer more specifics about the allegations against Jonas.