Watch CBS News
Local News

Arson charges filed against man found injured near scene of Libertyville fire

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in a house fire in north suburban Libertyville.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, firefighters and police rushed to a home at 592 E. Golf Rd., right off Milwaukee Ave. An explosion had been reported and the single-family home was on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the upper level of the house was left charred, police said.

No one was home at the time. But a 26-year-old man identified as Adrian S. Jonas was found nearby with injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Following an investigation, Jonas was released from the hospital and arrested by Libertyville police.

He is charged with arson, residential arson, violating an order of protection, and resisting a peace officer.

Police did not offer more specifics about the allegations against Jonas.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 8:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.