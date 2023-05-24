Des Plaines police arrest woman in connection with Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe blaze
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is charged with arson after she allegedly set fire to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.
Police said it shows Virginia Roque-Fermin starting the fire early Tuesday morning, then adding objects to the fire to stoke the flames.
Des Plaines police said when officers got to the scene, they saw Roque-Fermin quickly walking away and she had soot on her clothes.
The fire caused more than $78,000 in damage.
