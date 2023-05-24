Watch CBS News
Des Plaines police arrest woman in connection with Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe blaze

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is charged with arson after she allegedly set fire to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

Police said it shows Virginia Roque-Fermin starting the fire early Tuesday morning, then adding objects to the fire to stoke the flames.

Des Plaines police said when officers got to the scene, they saw Roque-Fermin quickly walking away and she had soot on her clothes.

The fire caused more than $78,000 in damage.

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION: May 24, 2023 ***UPDATE*** Arlington Heights Women Charged in Shrine of Our Lady of...

Posted by Des Plaines Police Department on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
