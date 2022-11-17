Arrest made in 2019 Maywood stolen car crash that killed woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – Justice came Thursday for a family of an innocent bystander killed during a police chase involving Maywood police in 2019.

The driver of a stolen car involved in the pursuit was arrested. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar had the story.

Ruthie Johnson was simply in a car when the out of control chase came barreling toward her. She died instantly, but in the years since the accident, her sister has never stopped fighting to see an arrest in the case.

Dash camera video from a Maywood police officer's squad car from June of 2019 shows the high-speed chase which started with a minor traffic violation, but it ended in a violent crash that killed Johnson, a passenger in a different car.

In the days after the crash, Maywood police questioned two juveniles, but didn't have enough evidence to charge them. They were released.

And in the years since Johnson's death, her family has been relentless in their pursuit of an arrest in the crash.

Maywood police arrested Gabriel Ruiz and identified him as the driver of the stolen car.

Johnson's sister said on Thursday. She got the call from detectives that the driver was arrested.

"So this morning, it was tears of joy and tears of sorrow that she's no longer here," said Paula Ali, Johnson's sister. "But someone's got to pay for it."

Ruiz appeared in court on Thursday. His bond was set at $150,000 for the felony reckless homicide charges.

He'll be back in court next month.