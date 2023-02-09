Man shot and killed while sitting in car in Armour Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Armour Square.
Chicago police said the man was in a car, with a woman, near 31st Street and Wentworth Avenue just before 11 p.m. when shots were fired.
The 26-year-old man was shot in the left and right shoulders. The woman drove the car to Stroger Hospital, where the man died.
No one is in custody.
