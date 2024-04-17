Armed robbers target Dunkin' Donuts on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed a Dunkin' Donuts in Chinatown Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said two men, one with a gun, approached the counter and demanded money from the register. This took place near Archer Avenue and Wallace Street.

The clerk gave them the cash before the robber took wallets and cell phones from four customers in the store.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.