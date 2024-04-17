Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed robbers target Dunkin' Donuts on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Armed robbers target Dunkin' Donuts on Chicago's South Side
Armed robbers target Dunkin' Donuts on Chicago's South Side 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed a Dunkin' Donuts in Chinatown Tuesday night. 

Around 9:30 p.m., police said two men, one with a gun, approached the counter and demanded money from the register. This took place near Archer Avenue and Wallace Street. 

The clerk gave them the cash before the robber took wallets and cell phones from four customers in the store. 

No injuries were reported. 

Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 5:56 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.