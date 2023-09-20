4 armed robberies reported within 15 minutes on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four armed robberies were reported in just 15 minutes and a mile and a half apart on the Northwest Side.

The first happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Division Street and Maplewood Avenue. A man got out of a car and robbed a 60-year-old man at gunpoint.

About five minutes later, two men tried to rob two people in a front yard near Rockwell and Lemoyne streets, but the victims ran to the back of a home.

Then at Fairfield and Bloomingdale avenues, two men took a purse from a woman getting out of her car.

Ten minutes after that, two men robbed a man of his wallet and phone as he unloaded groceries in the alley near Sawyer and Wabansia avenues.

Police have not said if the robberies are connected, but the suspects in the last three incidents got out of a grey sedan with guns.