String of armed robberies, carjackings on West Side prompt police warning

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A string of West Side armed robberies and carjacking have prompted a police warning.

The incidents have taken place in West Town, Garfield Park and the Near West Side in the past two weeks.

The carjackings took place at the following locations:

1200 block of West Grand Avenue on March 28, 2023 at 11:20 p.m.

3800 block of West Harrison Street on April 03, 2023 at 4:45 a.m.

1200 block of South Western Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 1233 p.m.

2100 block of West Madison Street on April 1, 2023 at 5:40 p.m.

3000 block of West Polk Street on April 2, 2023 at 7:08 a.m.

Police said typically a group of three or four men approach victims getting out of their cars.

They take money or the victims' vehicles at gunpoint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.