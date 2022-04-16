Police issue alert of recent armed carjackings in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of recent armed carjackings in the South Austin neighborhood.

In each incident, the offender approached the victim who was either parking, had parked, or was sitting in their vehicle and displayed a black handgun and demanded the victim's vehicle and keys.

Incident Times and Locations:

· 400 block of North Leamington on April 12, 2022, at 5:17 p.m.

· 500 block of North Leamington on April 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

· 400 block of North Leamington on April 14, 2022, at 7:28 p.m.

· 500 block of North Leclaire on April 14, 2022, at 8:18 p.m.

· 500 block of North Leclaire on April 14, 2022, at 9:13 p.m.

The offenders are described as a black male, 15-29 years old, 5 feet 6 inches, 120-140 pounds, has a medium complexion, and was wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt with a red stripe, black or gray sweatpants, white/black gym shoes, and an orange hooded sweatshirt.

Police remind residents to always:

· Always be aware of your surroundings.

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

· Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

· Do not touch anything until police arrive.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Four at 312-746-8253.