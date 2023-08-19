Police investigating armed carjacking outside Cinemark Theater in Woodridge

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – Woodridge police are seeking information following an armed carjacking outside of a movie theater Friday night.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Cinemark Theaters, located at 6500 Route 53, for a report of an armed carjacking.

Four victims told officers they were approached by the offenders armed with handguns who demanded the keys to a black Chrysler 300 with Arizona registration of 9TA86E along with phones and cash.

They then entered the car and fled southbound through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, police said.

No shots were reported during the incident.

Witnesses described the four offenders as male blacks, wearing masks, and armed with handguns.

Several hours later, a stolen white Hummer was located near the incident. The investigation indicated the Hummer was recently stolen in Schaumburg, and appeared the offenders were traveling in the vehicle before committing the crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to submit a crime tip by calling 630-719-4703 or sending an email to crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.