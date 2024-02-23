Watch CBS News
Armed group carjacks woman, crashes into police squad car on Chicago's Far North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An armed group crashed into a Chicago police squad car after carjacking a woman in the Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday evening. 

Just before 9:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was exiting her white Nissan Sentra after parking in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue when she was approached by three armed males.

She told officers that the group displayed a firearm and demanded her keys. The victim complied, and the offenders then got into her Nissan and fled southbound.

Within a short time, the group crashed into a Chicago police squad car in the 1600 block of West Lunt Avenue. Police say they were traveling westbound when the Nissan approached heading in the wrong direction of a one-way street, and struck the front corner bumper of the squad car. The car continued driving after.

The car crashed again in the 7100 block of North Greenview Avenue, where it was left abandoned.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 12:55 PM CST

