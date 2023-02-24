Thieves target mechanic, auto shops during string of armed burglaries on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is putting out a warning for business owners after a string of armed burglaries in the 14th and 25th districts.

All of the burglaries happened overnight Thursday between midnight at 4:30 a.m. in the Belmont Cragin, Humboldt Park, and Logan Square neighborhoods.

Police say the thieves mostly targeted mechanics and auto body shops. They would break in through the overhead doors - sometimes using a car to back into it. One of the shops was robbed twice within the four-hour spree.

Once inside, the thieves would rummage through the business and swipe keys, cash, and diagnostic equipment. One of the men was seen on video armed with a handgun.

Incident time and location:

· 4609 W. Belmont Ave. on February 23, 2023, at 12:17 a.m.

· 3689 W. Grand Ave. on February 23, 2023, at 3:42 a.m.

· 5143 W. Grand Ave. on February 23, 2023, at 3:51 a.m.

· 3263 W. Fullerton Ave. on February 23, 2023, at 4:00 a.m.

· 4609 W. Belmont Ave. on February 23, 2023, at 4:20 a.m.

The thieves were described as three Black men wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts, and black pants.

What you can do:

· Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.

· Do not try to rationalize or confront offenders as it could lead to possible injury · If possible, use ArmorPlast, an unbreakable shield that fits over existing glass

· Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional and recording.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394