Arlington Heights seniors go for the gold in their golden years

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Summer Olympics are still a year away, but the games have been going on all month in Arlington Heights.

It's not the kind of competition getting tons of media attention, but it's the experience of the athletes that caught CBS 2's Noel Brennan's attention. He went to a gold medal match at the Moorings retirement community.

The pool may not be Olympic-size, but it's overflowing with Olympic spirit.

"Look at how much fun everybody is having," said resident Ted Lucore. "That's the important thing. Socialization is important for us old geezers."

Lucore can't wait for Paris 2024, so he brought the games to the Moorings of Arlington Heights.

Kara Knutz is the fitness program manager turned official scorekeeper for the water volleyball gold medal match.

She and Lucore worked together to organize a month-long competition for residents of the senior living community.

"We've had a total of 86 different residents that have competed," Lucore said.

Knutz added they've organized 20 events.

Each day, there's a new event and a chance to medal.

Golfers, walkers, and even wordsmiths competed in the games.

"We need to be social," said Lucore. "We need to be active. We need to be engaged, and these kinds of things enable us to do all of those."

Lucore added the residents are having so much fun that they want to make this an annual event.

"And then our saying around here is now you need a sandwich and a nap," Knutz said.

There's nothing better than going for gold in your golden years.

"It's good for the soul," Lucore said.

The Olympics wrap up Thursday with the team eight-ball competition in the billiards room. Then, the big medal ceremony comes on Friday.