Suburban Chicago school collects hundreds of boxes of cereal for food pantry

Arlington Heights school collect, donated hundreds of boxes of cereal for food pantry

CHICAGO (CBS) – One school in Arlington Heights held a donation drive to make sure everyone had enough to eat.

The students at St. Peter Lutheran School, located in the 100 block of West Olive Street, had a little fun celebrating their donation of more than 500 boxes of cereal to a food pantry.

Students cheered as a teacher started a chain reaction after setting up the cereal boxes like dominos.

The school is giving the cereal to faith feeds in palatine.

Principal Paul Goffron told the kids he would also shave the school's logo onto his head and wear a different hair color each day of the week.