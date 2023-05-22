Arlington Heights nursing home worker charged with sexually assaulting patient

CHICAGO (CBS) – An employee at an Arlington Heights assisted living facility was charged with sexually assaulting an 88-year-old patient with "significant cognitive impairment" last week.

Police were called to the facility around 3 p.m. last Saturday for a report of the sexual assault. Investigators learned a certified nursing assistant was walking down a hallway when they overheard the victim shouting for help.

The CNA entered the patient's room where they saw the suspect, identified as Filipe De-Gyves, 67, engaged in a "sexual act" with the victim as she laid in her bed, police said. The victim had previously received a diagnosis of dementia and suffered from "significant cognitive impairment rendering her incapable of making independent decisions," according to police.

The CNA shouted at De-Gyves, who pleaded with the witness not to report the incident. A nursing supervisor overheard the conversation, entered the room, and learned what happened.

Police were called and De-Gyves was arrested at his home around 6:30 p.m. He confirmed his employment as a housekeeper with the assisted living center and admitted to the assault, police said.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.