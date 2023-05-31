Arlington Heights man charged with grooming, sexually assaulting juvenile

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into a reported criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile.

Arlington Heights police said Mark Brusilovsky, 29, met the victim through mutual acquaintances. Soon after, he conducted the juvenile in a series of social media messages to solicit and lure them to perform sexual acts.

The investigation revealed Brusilovsky was aware of the juvenile's age and the two met on numerous occasions - during which he committed sexual acts while continuously encouraging the victim to participate, police said.

Brusilovsky was taken into custody Tuesday where he admitted to knowing the age of the victim and the course of his actions.

He was charged with aggravated sexual abuse, traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child, and grooming.

His bond was set at $45,000.