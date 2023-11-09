Arlington Heights man charged with abducting, sexual abusing girl in Chicago suburb

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) – A man was arrested and charged with abducting and sexually abusing a high school-aged girl, according to Palatine police.

James King, 31, of Arlington Heights, was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of child abduction and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Officials said on two separate occasions, Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, King, while driving a black Lexus SUV, approached each victim, who was walking alone to school in the northeast area of Palatine.

King then enticed each of the girls with cash as he attempted to talk them into his SUV. One of the girls did get into the vehicle and was sexually abused by him before being dropped off at her school, police said.

Following an investigation into the cases, detectives arrested King.

He was taken to the Cook County 3rd District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows for a detention hearing on Thursday.

Police are urging anyone who has had contact with King or experienced a similar incident to contact them.