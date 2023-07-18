Watch CBS News
Arizona man charged in cold case sexual assault in western suburbs

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- An Arizona man is now charged in a cold case out of west suburban West Chicago that dates back nearly 22 years.

DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin set bond at $5 million for Alberto Gomez, 51, in the sexual assault of a woman in a West Chicago apartment complex in November 2001.

Law enforcement officers obtained Gomez's DNA when he ended up in federal custody last year for illegal reentry into the U.S.

Detectives then got a match from a DNA sample from the November 2001 sexual assault case.

Prosecutors said on Nov. 25, 2001, the victim was alone in her apartment when she awoke to a man standing in her bedroom. He put his hand over her mouth, struck her multiple times, and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The attacker then left the apartment, and the victim immediately contacted police, prosecutors said. Gomez allegedly lived in the West Chicago/Warrenville area at the time.

Gomez of Florence, Arizona, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and abuse, among other counts. He is due back in court Aug. 16.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 10:30 PM

