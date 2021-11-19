Defender Arin Wright 'Beyond Excited' As Red Stars Prepare For NWSL Championship Game In Louisville

LOUISVILLE (CBS) -- The Chicago Red Stars were already on in Louisville Thursday night, practicing ahead of the big game.

They will take on the Washington Spirit on Saturday, and the winning team will be National Women's Soccer League champions.

The Red Stars have been playing the underdog card all season. CBS 2's Marshall Harris talked with Red Stars defender and Kentucky native Arin Wright, who is excited to play in front of friends and family – but who also said the two teams are similar.

"So I think this game's going to have a lot of emotion for both teams in that sense, and I think they're both teams that are super-scrappy; like to get stuck in; like to go behind the lines. So we're very similar in a lot of ways," Wright said. "This is my first championship with the Red Stars that I've been able to play in. The first one, I was pregnant, and the second one, I was coming back from pregnancy – that was the Challenge Cup one. So this is technically my first one. So I am beyond excited. Just being on the train today, I was already getting like the butterflies. And it's a weird feeling when you've been in the league for seven years to get that sensation again, and I think it's just a combination of all of that."

Wright was an All-American at Kentucky in college, and plans to wear her Kentucky jersey for the game.

CBS 2 is your home for the NWSL Championship. Watch on Saturday at 11 a.m.