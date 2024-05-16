Argument between drivers leads to baseball bat attack on Chicago's North Side

Argument between drivers leads to baseball attack in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — An argument between drivers led to an attack with a baseball bat in Lakeview Wednesday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., police said a 30-year-old got into an argument with a man and woman in the 700 block of West Sheridan Road.

The argument escalated as the man got out of his car and started punching the victim. The suspect left the scene and then returned with a baseball bat. He used the bat to hit the victim and his car.

The woman also got out of the car and pepper sprayed the victim.

Police said the suspects drove off in a silver SUV.

The victim was treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital and released in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspects.