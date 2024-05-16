Watch CBS News
Argument between drivers leads to baseball attack on Chicago's North Side

By Mugo Odigwe, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An argument between drivers led to an attack with a baseball bat in Lakeview Wednesday night. 

Around 7:15 p.m., police said a 30-year-old got into an argument with a man and woman, in the 700 block of West Sheridan Road. 

The argument escalated as the man got out of his car and started punching the victim. The suspect left the scene and then returned with a baseball bat. He used the bat to hit the victim and his car.

The woman also got out of the car and pepper sprayed the victim.

Police said the suspects drove off in a silver SUV. 

The victim was treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital and released in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspects. 

First published on May 16, 2024 / 5:07 AM CDT

