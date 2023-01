Masses of remembrance for Pope Benedict XVI at Archdiocese of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago will begin two days of masses of remembrance for Pope Benedict XVI.

The first mass is at 7 p.m. at Saint Hyacinth's Basilica, located at 3636 West Wolfram in Avondale.

Five other masses of remembrance for pope benedict will be held Thursday.

The masses are open to the public.