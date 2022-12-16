Watch CBS News
Archdiocese of Chicago hosting 17th annual Posada for Immigration Reform one-mile walk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago will host the 17th annual Posada for Immigration reform Friday.

It's a one-mile walk where pilgrims will journey and pray for legislative shelter and protection for immigrants.

The Posada begins at 11 a.m. outside the immigration services center at Ida B. Wells and Clark.

Marchers will make stops at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, DePaul's downtown campus, Federal Plaza, and Old St. Patrick's church.

