Watch CBS News
Local News

Archdiocese of Chicago offering blessings to pets in observance of Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Archdiocese of Chicago offering blessings to pets in celebration of Feast Day of St. Francis of Assi
Archdiocese of Chicago offering blessings to pets in celebration of Feast Day of St. Francis of Assi 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday marks the Catholic Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is kicking off celebrations by offering blessings for your pets.

Churches across Chicago will bless your animal companions of all shapes and sizes.

The blessings will happen on parish lawns or parking lots.

All animals must be secured or on leashes.

The full list of participating parishes can be found at archchicago.org.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.