Archdiocese of Chicago offering blessings to pets in observance of Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday marks the Catholic Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is kicking off celebrations by offering blessings for your pets.

Churches across Chicago will bless your animal companions of all shapes and sizes.

The blessings will happen on parish lawns or parking lots.

All animals must be secured or on leashes.

The full list of participating parishes can be found at archchicago.org.