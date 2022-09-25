Watch CBS News
Archdiocese of Chicago asks three retired priests to remain out of ministry during sex abuse investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago is keeping three priests out of the ministry during an investigation into sex abuse allegations involving minors. 

The priests are 87-year-old Father John Rudnik, 80-year-old Father James Flynn and 75-year-old Father John Clemens. 

The allegations date back nearly 50 years. 

All of the priests are now retired, and the Archdiocese says they are cooperating with the investigation. 

"We take every allegation seriously and follow the policies and procedures we have had in place for decades," said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago. "Only by conducting an impartial and thorough investigation can we fulfill our promise to protect the young people in our care and, if the results warrant, restore the good name of one so accused."

