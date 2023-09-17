Watch CBS News
Archdiocese of Chicago to hold golden wedding mass for couples celebrating 50th anniversary

Archdiocese hosting golden wedding anniversary mass
Archdiocese hosting golden wedding anniversary mass 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a very special day for many couples as the Archdiocese of Chicago holds its golden anniversary mass on Sunday.

About 400 couples will be in attendance at the mass this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cathedral.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will celebrate the mass.

You can send your blessings as well, by watching the live stream on the Catholic Chicago YouTube channel.

