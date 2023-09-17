Archdiocese of Chicago to hold golden wedding mass for couples celebrating 50th anniversary
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a very special day for many couples as the Archdiocese of Chicago holds its golden anniversary mass on Sunday.
About 400 couples will be in attendance at the mass this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cathedral.
Cardinal Blase Cupich will celebrate the mass.
You can send your blessings as well, by watching the live stream on the Catholic Chicago YouTube channel.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.