Pedestrian struck and killed on sidewalk in Arcadia Terrace

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed when two cars collided Monday morning in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood.

Police said, around 7:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man was headed east in the 2700 block of West Peterson Avenue in a Volkswagen Touareg, when he ran a red light, hitting a Nissan Sentra making a left turn in front of him.

The two cars collided, and then one of them hit a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released. The 18-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in fair condition.

The 18-year-old man driving the Volkswagen was ticketed for failure to yield.

The investigation is ongoing.