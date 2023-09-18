Pedestrian struck and killed on sidewalk in Arcadia Terrace
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed when two cars collided Monday morning in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood.
Police said, around 7:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man was headed east in the 2700 block of West Peterson Avenue in a Volkswagen Touareg, when he ran a red light, hitting a Nissan Sentra making a left turn in front of him.
The two cars collided, and then one of them hit a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released. The 18-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in fair condition.
The 18-year-old man driving the Volkswagen was ticketed for failure to yield.
The investigation is ongoing.
