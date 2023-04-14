Arab American Business & Professional Association​ hosts aldermen for special Ramadan event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Members of the Chicago City Council attended a special Ramadan event in the West Loop Thursday night.

The aldermen broke fast with members of the Arab American Business & Professional Association at the Alhambra Palace Restaurant, 1240 W. Randolph St.

"We look forward to working with our friends from the City Council," said Rush Darwish, president of the association. "We are looking forward to opening shops in your wards - make our neighborhoods stronger, safer, and create new ways to give back – because this is not a choice. It is our duty."

During dinner, the association spoke about Arab American Heritage Month.

The association also asked for more collaboration to promote small businesses and improve the city's economy as a whole.