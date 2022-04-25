Watch CBS News

Applications now open for city program offering $500 a month to low-income families

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Application are open for a new city program, helping low-income families. 

Through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot program, low-income families will be given an extra $500 a month for 12 months. 

There will be 5,000 participants selected. 

The goal is to increase economic stability in neighborhoods that need it most. 

You can apply through May 13 at www.chicago.gov/cashpilot.

First published on April 25, 2022 / 6:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.