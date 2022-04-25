Applications now open for city program offering $500 a month to low-income families

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Application are open for a new city program, helping low-income families.

Through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot program, low-income families will be given an extra $500 a month for 12 months.

There will be 5,000 participants selected.

The goal is to increase economic stability in neighborhoods that need it most.

You can apply through May 13 at www.chicago.gov/cashpilot.