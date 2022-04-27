Applications now open for for nearly $1 in scholarships for students pursuing health care careers

CHICAGO (CBS)--- Nearly $1 million dollars in scholarships will be given to students pursing health care careers.

Cook County announced the Provident Foundation Scholarship Fund will support students who are committed to providing health care for underserved communities.

Applications open Wednesday. Medical and dental students are eligible.

Medical and dental students, under the Health Professionals program will receive $20,000 scholarships, and the Allied Health/Undergraduate and high school senior students will receive $10,000 scholarships.

The deadline to submit and application is Thursday, May 26. You can get more information about the program at https://cookcountyhealth.org/about/careers/provident-scholarship-fund/.