Applications for annual High School Musical Theatre Awards open for Illinois students

Applications open for 13th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards open for Illinois students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Calling all high school Broadway babies!

Here's your chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Broadway in New York.

It's part of Broadway in Chicago's 13th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Starting Wednesday, students from across Illinois may apply for an intensive, week-long theater camp in New York.

This year's categories include Best Performer in an Actor Role, Best Performer in Actress Role, Best Production, Best Direction, and Best Ensemble.

Two students will be selected for the opportunity.

Those interested have until next week to apply.