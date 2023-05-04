Apple, Google proposing new specifications for AirTags to prevent unwanted tracking

New specifications proposed for AirTag devices to prevent unwanted tracking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Apple and Google are working together to make the use of AirTags safer.

The companies announced a proposal for new technical specifications to limit unwanted tracking.

Future devices would include a way to alert an owner about unauthorized detections.

The technology would work on both Apple IOS and Android devices.

Last year, CBS 2 Investigators exposed the issue of AirTag stalking.

We found at least two victims who discovered someone was tracking their movements through the devices.