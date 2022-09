Apple Fest returns this weekend in Long Grove

Apple Fest returns this weekend in Long Grove

Apple Fest returns this weekend in Long Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall is officially here and that means Apple Fest is back.

It starts Friday at noon in downtown Long Grove.

There will be vendors with countless apple treats. Families can also enjoy live music, a carnival, kid's activities and more.

The festival runs through Sunday.

Tickets ARE $5.