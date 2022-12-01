Appellate Court overturns 10 contempt rulings against DCFS Director Marc Smith

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a victory Wednesday for the head of the state's Department of Children and Family Services.

More than 10 times this year, a judge held DCFS Director Marc Smith in contempt of court for failing children. The rulings involved kids being left in hospitals longer than necessary.

In one case, a child was left in an "inappropriate placement" for a year.

An Illinois Appellate Court panel on Wednesday ruled that the judge abused his discretion with the contempt of court findings against Smith – and overturned 10 of them.

The higher court did say however, that the lower court judge – former Cook County Public Guardian Patrick Murphy - was trying to address a widespread problem and that Smith has fallen "woefully short."

The appellate court called DCFS failures with the kids referenced in the decisions "absolutely unacceptable."