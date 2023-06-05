Apparent measles outbreak inside Chicago Police District

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday morning as police briefed the media on a mass shooting that happened overnight, CBS 2 cameras stumbled upon a notice outside the 25th Police District some find concerning. It notified the community about an apparent measles outbreak inside the station, and added that those entering the building are putting themselves at risk.

It was a notice that took not only CBS 2 off guard but also some medical experts.

The notice stated, "This facility has been contaminated by a measles outbreak. By entering, you are agreeing to accept this risk."

Measles is one of the world's most contagious diseases. It is spread by close or direct contact, through sneezing or coughing, and could cause a lot of health issues, including death, for those not vaccinated. It was eliminated in the United States in 2000, and cases have been sporadic among the unvaccinated.

CBS 2 has learned from police sources that there have been three cases reported at the 25th District. Sources say that a supervisor sent out a message to staff alerting them about the cases. It's unclear when exactly that happened, and CBS 2 is still working to confirm those cases with health officials.

According to one health professional, outside the standard notice of the outbreak, the public should also be informed about the timeline of exposure.

"It's helpful to know that symptoms can, after you are exposed to the measles, you have about a 10 to 14-day window of incubation before symptoms can appear. So that is a very important thing to let the public know because it won't show up immediately after exposure," said epidemiologist Dr. Katrine Wallace, with the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Since CBS 2 started asking questions about the situation at the 25th Distrct, that notice has been removed.

The City of Chicago released the following statement Sunday evening:

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) continues to consult with Cook County and community health partners on the health of new arrivals, and while precautions were taken this morning out of an abundance of caution, at this time measles is very unlikely. Normal operations have resumed for the 25th police district station. It is important to note that due to high vaccination coverage, vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and varicella (chicken pox) are rare in the U.S. and most Chicagoans are protected through routine childhood vaccinations or in some cases through childhood infections. While this is a challenging situation, we do not consider this a public health crisis, and reports that migrants may be the source of disease spread in Chicago are inaccurate and can fuel xenophobia. The City is continuing to monitor the situation with our partners and providing appropriate guidance and services as needed.

CBS 2 has also reached out to the Illinois Department of Public Health. State health officials say they are looking into it.