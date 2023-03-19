Apartment Fire in Vernon Hills leaves 2 dead

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – Two people are killed after an apartment fire in Vernon Hills Sunday morning.

Police said around 3:15 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire alarm and reports of people trapped, in the 900 block of South Court of Shorewood.

Crews located two victims while working to extinguish the fire,

One victim was found dead and another was taken to Condell Medical Center where they later died. The identities of the victims are unknown.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the building is uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is working to assist displaced occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.