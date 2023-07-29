Investigation underway after apartment fire in Oakbrook Terrace

OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a fire in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace Saturday morning.

At least several units were visibly damaged.

CBS 2 reached out to the fire department to see if anyone was hurt, or displaced, and how many units were damaged.

One woman who lives in the building says another woman started yelling out that there was a fire and that got her family out of bed.

"We are thankful to the woman who screamed fire. She came out her balcony and screamed fire. And if she didn't do that, we all probably would just be like, still sleep. Because if I laid back down, I heard the thunder. It's still, I was shaken but I was like ah go back to sleep, but when she screamed fire, it was go time," said Chinitha Johnson.

There is no word yet about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

Check back for updates.