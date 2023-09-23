Watch CBS News
Apartment fire on Chicago's North Side leaves 3 hurt, 2 critically

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were hurt when a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Edgewater neighborhood Saturday morning.

Chicago firefighters arrived at the five-story apartment around 12:30 a.m. on Sheridan Road near Osterman Beach.

Two of the three people hurt in the fire were women. Both were rushed to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Another man of unknown age was also hurt and taken to Weiss Hospital.

The fire has since been struck out. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on September 23, 2023 / 10:30 AM

