Apartment building collapses in Heart of Chicago after extra-alarm fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An apartment building in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood collapsed Tuesday evening as firefighters were battling an extra-alarm fire.

The fire started around 6:25 p.m. at an apartment building in the 2300 block of South Seeley Avenue, and spread to two neighboring buildings.

Firefighters eventually called in a 2-11 alarm to bring in more crews and equipment to try to contain the blaze.

Around 7 p.m., Fire Department officials announced in a tweet that the building where the fire had started had collapsed.

Images shared by the Fire Department showed the front wall and at least one side wall of the building had collapsed, but the interior of the building had collapsed, and heavy smoke was still visible in the air.

No injuries have been reported.