Man charged with groping teen at Chicago nonprofit facility for children

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with repeatedly groping a 14-year-old girl at a Bronzeville facility for children.

Antonio Hopkins, 33, was arrested on Wednesday on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, after police said he was identified as the man who sexually abused a girl between May 1 and Aug 21, 2023.

According to police and Cook County court records, Hopkins worked as a security guard at Aunt Martha's, a nonprofit facility for children where the girl lived in the Bronzeville neighborhood, and he repeatedly groped her over her clothing.

Aunt Martha's provides a variety of services, including health care, treatment for children in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Service, and homeless support services. It was not immediately clear what type of services the victim was receiving through Aunt Martha's.

Hopkins made his first court appearance on Thursday, and was released from custody, but ordered placed on home confinement, except for work or school.

He was due back in court on March 20.

Chicago Police asked anyone else who might have been a victim to contact Special Investigations at 312-492-3810.